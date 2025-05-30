New Zealand aid worker Andrew Bagshaw, 47, was killed in eastern Ukraine in January 2023, alongside fellow British volunteer Christopher Parry. The pair were killed while trying to rescue a civilian from the Soledar region.

On Thursday, reports emerged that 26-year-old Shan-Le Kearns was killed in Ukraine.

Kiwi soldier Shan-Le Kearns has died fighting in Ukraine attempting to save fellow soldiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it had not yet received any confirmation from Ukraine authorities and was urgently seeking information. It said the process may take some time given the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

When contacted about Bagshaw’s claims, a MFAT spokesperson said: “The New Zealand Government condemned the killings of Andrew Bagshaw and his British colleague, Chris Parry, in Ukraine in January 2023. For privacy reasons, no other information about the assistance provided can be provided.”

Kearns would be the fourth New Zealander known to have died in Ukraine. Dominic Abelen, 28, was killed on August 23, 2022; Bagshaw, 47, on January 6, 2023; and Kane Te Tai, 38, on March 20, 2023.

Phil Bagshaw, who founded the Canterbury Charity Hospital, said at the time of his son’s death, his family received lots of “confusing” and “very distressing” information.

“We hoped we’d get some good information from the New Zealand Government but what we got was incorrect and unhelpful, I’m afraid,” he said.

“We were told Andrew was killed accidentally by an artillery shell, when in fact, that clearly was not true. In fact, we got more information from his friends in Ukraine who did know what had happened to him.”

Post-mortem reports found Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were both killed by gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of the body, rather than the initial official explanation of their death, which was that their vehicle was hit by artillery fire.

He urges Kearns’ family to reach out to the team of people Kearns worked with, as they will be a reliable source of information.

Bagshaw expressed his deep sympathies to Kearns family.

“You have good days and you have not good days. This is something that you live with.”

Bagshaw, and his wife Dame Sue Bagshaw, have always maintained their son was the victim of a war crime and they want it to be investigated by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

“I can tell you we will not rest until our son’s death is listed as a war crime which is held against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in the International Criminal Court,” he said.

Andrew Bagshaw's parents, Dame Sue and Phil Bagshaw. Photo / RNZ

“We’ve forgiven those who killed him but we do not forgive Putin. We want him to stand trial, even in absentia, for the death of our son.

“This war is a crime against humanity and the New Zealand Government should be speaking out actively against it.”