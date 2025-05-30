Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Aid worker’s father urges NZ Government to support families in Ukraine deaths

RNZ
3 mins to read

The father of NZ aid worker Andrew Bagshaw (pictured) killed in Ukraine says the family received no government support.

The father of NZ aid worker Andrew Bagshaw (pictured) killed in Ukraine says the family received no government support.

By RNZ

The father of a New Zealand aid worker killed in Ukraine says his family received no support from the New Zealand Government.

Professor Phil Bagshaw, father of Andrew Bagshaw, hopes the family of Shan-Le Kearns receives more support than they did.

“We got some support from the UK

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand