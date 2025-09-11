Libraries and bookstores are avoiding AI books but they are becoming common in online marketplaces. Photo / 123rf

AI books: How to tell a book wasn’t written by a human author

As libraries and bookstores continue to grapple with how to handle books written by artificial intelligence, experts say there may still be ways to tell the humans from the bots.

Most public library services currently avoid providing AI books, but would be open to doing so in the future if there is public demand.

However, Newstalk ZB has confirmed some councils have unknowingly purchased AI books, which have then been returned to publishers.

The national body representing bookstores – Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand – said selling AI books was “against everything we do”.

But it said it operates on a “high trust model”, relying on publishers to sell books that are written by humans.