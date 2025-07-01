Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

AI books: Could non-human authors be coming to your local library?

Michael Sergel
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Most libraries avoid AI books but don't explicitly ban them.

Most libraries avoid AI books but don't explicitly ban them.

Books written by artificial intelligence have found their way into some local libraries and they could become more common in the future.

Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill libraries all avoid buying AI books.

However, some libraries have purchased AI

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand