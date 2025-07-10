Bookstores rely on publishers to ensure the books they sell aren't written by AI.

New Zealand booksellers are steering clear of books written by artificial intelligence (AI), but are ultimately relying on publishers to ensure they don’t end up on the shelves.

Bot-generated books are becoming increasingly common, with many public libraries now open to offering them in the future if there is strong public demand.

But the national Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand association said bookstores are focused on selling human-written books – those where AI has only been used for grammar, spell-checking and research.

“We don’t have the requisite regulation around the use of AI and the publishing model – it’s very grey,” association manager Renee Rowland said.

“It’s a high trust model – we trust that the publishers are going to sell us books written by humans. When there’s a self-published book, they’re subject to intense scrutiny by booksellers, but again... we’re taking people at their word.”