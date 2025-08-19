Aranui fell off the bike in Collinge Rd, just around the corner, but was talking and walking unaided, although stumbling, when ambulance officers arrived to help him.
He also spoke to the police and ambulance staff, who noted his visible head injuries and his split lip.
They did not know at that time that Aranui was already beginning to succumb to his fatal injuries when he had the conversation.
He said he felt hot. He got out of the ambulance to urinate on the side of the road. He vomited. He told the first responders things that were not true about where he had been and how he got his injuries.
He appeared to be intoxicated, although the pathologist would later find he had no alcohol in his system.
Police offered to take bike
Aranui was reluctant to be taken in the ambulance. He was worried about what might happen to his bike if it were left on the side of the street.
The court was told Gillies exerted himself so much while administering the beating to Aranui that he paused and took his sweatshirt off.
Justice Churchman said Gillies had 14 previous convictions, including two for violence. He told Gillies that if he did not sever ties with the gang, his prospects of rehabilitation were “bleak”.
The court was told Buchanan had assaulted a Corrections officer while in custody and had received a sentence of two months in prison for that.
Both men left Hastings in the days after Aranui died and police later found a social media post of Gillies in a rural location with his face covered and accompanied by the clip of a rap song entitled Murder Was the Case.
They also intercepted phone calls between the two in which they discussed a relative talking to officers, the DNA evidence, and the possibility of going to police to present Aranui’s death as manslaughter.
