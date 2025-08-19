Advertisement
Ahere Gillies and Isaiah Buchanan jailed for manslaughter of Javon Aranui in Hastings

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Isaiah Buchanan (left) and Ahere Gillies were found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of Javon Aranui (inset). Photos / Ric Stevens / Supplied

Javon Aranui suffered 16 separate head injuries during a prolonged two-on-one beating at 3am on a Hastings street.

Any one of them could have caused the brain bleed that led to his death a day later, a court has been told.

“The assault on Mr Aranui was brutal. It

