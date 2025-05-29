Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ahere Gillies and Isaiah Buchanan found guilty of manslaughter of Javon Aranui in Hastings

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Isaiah Buchanan, (left), and Ahere Gillies have been on trial in the High Court at Napier, charged with the murder of Javon Aranui, inset. Photos / Ric Stevens, supplied

Isaiah Buchanan, (left), and Ahere Gillies have been on trial in the High Court at Napier, charged with the murder of Javon Aranui, inset. Photos / Ric Stevens, supplied

  • Ahere Gillies and Isaiah Buchanan have been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of Javon Aranui.
  • Aranui died from blunt force trauma to the head after getting into a fight with the pair.
  • Gillies and Buchanan will be sentenced in August.

Homicide victim Javon Aranui suffered 16 different head injuries when he was beaten up on a Hastings street early one morning in December 2023.

A jury has now decided that the assault - described by a 111 caller as a “bloody beating” - was not a case of murder.

Instead,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand