Pathologist Dr Katherine White had earlier described carrying out the post-mortem on Aranui and the multiple injuries on both sides of his head, including a “dangerous volume” of bleeding inside the skull.
There were also injuries – although mainly not visible on the surface – to Aranui’s torso, and his legs.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Despite the extent of his injuries, Aranui was able to get up after the altercation, which happened outside a known gang house.
Buchanan said he had a lifelong association with the Mongrel Mob.
Aranui even climbed back on the bicycle and rode a short distance. He was seen riding the bike by the police officers responding to the 111 call, and who arrived in Jellicoe St at about 3.20am.
Aranui fell off the bike in Collinge Road, just around the corner, but was still talking and walking unaided, although stumbling, when ambulance officers arrived to help him.
He also spoke to the police and ambulance staff, who noted his visible head injuries and his split lip.
They did not know at that time that Aranui was already beginning to succumb to his fatal injuries when he had the conversation.
He said he felt hot. He got out of the ambulance to urinate on the side of the road. He vomited. He told the first responders things that were not true about where he had been and how he got his injuries.
He appeared to be intoxicated, although the pathologist would later find he had no alcohol in his system at all.
Aranui was reluctant to be taken in the ambulance. He was worried about what might happen to his bike if it were left on the side of the street.
As the morning progressed, they cordoned off the property and asked the occupants – 17 people who lived in the house and associated sleepouts and a housebus – to come outside.
They knocked at the door of a cabin on the front of the property. When they got no response, they threatened to break the door down.
Inside were Buchanan, who was 18 at the time, and Gillies. Although a year or so older than Buchanan, Gillies is his nephew.
Police noticed Gillies was nervous and shaking slightly.
Both young men were questioned and DNA samples were taken, but they were not arrested immediately.
Both were to leave Hastings in the days after Aranui died, and police later found a social media post of Gillies in a rural location with his face covered and accompanied by the clip of a rap song entitled Murder Was the Case.
They also intercepted phone calls between the two in which they discussed a relative talking to officers, the DNA evidence, and the possibility of going to police to present Aranui’s death as manslaughter.
Gillies’ lawyer, Eric Forster, did not call his client to the witness stand or call evidence in his defence.
His position was that Gillies accepted that in the altercation with Aranui, he was involved in unlawful actions that caused death and so, he committed manslaughter.
But he said what separated manslaughter from murder in this case, was what was in Gillies’ mind at the time.
“It never crossed Ahere Gillies’ mind that his actions would cause Javon Aranui’s death,” Forster said.
Buchanan called to the stand
Buchanan was called to the stand by his counsel, Adam Holland, and said that the fight started after he and Gillies laughed at Aranui when they saw him cycling down the road being chased by a neighbourhood dog named Honey.
By that time, they had been reduced to 11 members – eight women and three men.
Gillies and Buchanan will be sentenced in August.
