Police at the scene of an aggravated robbery at the Z service station on Roscommon Road in Manurewa. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Counties Manukau Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Z service station in Manurewa overnight.

Police arrived at the service station, near the corner of Browns Rd and Roscommon Rd, at 10.04pm.

The area was cordoned off for several hours. Photos from the scene show the automatic doors appear to have been forced open.

Two vehicles believed to have been involved in the robbery have since been recovered - one in a nearby carpark and another abandoned on Whites Rd.

Damaged doors at the Browns Rd Z petrol station on Manurewa's Roscommon Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands police are searching for a third vehicle.

It’s unclear what was targeted or whether any arrests have been made. Police have been asked for further comment.

The robbery came just hours after two people were arrested following a reported standoff with police at another Z petrol station, this time in Pt Chevalier.

Police swarmed the central Auckland station in response to a “disorder incident” around 6pm, with 8-10 police cars seen on the forecourt.

A witness said they were pulling into the Z station shortly after 6pm and saw a police officer, armed with what was believed to be a taser, approaching a man.

“There was another man on the ground beside a police officer.”

Police cars on the forecourt of the Z service station on Great North Road in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Annabel Dickson

When returning to the scene minutes later, the witness said they saw two men in a standoff with police officers.

Another witness told the Herald the man on the ground and at least one police officer had been pepper sprayed.

Police said there were no reports of injuries in that incident and they were making inquiries.