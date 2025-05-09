An Auckland fire truck was being held together by wire after a quick fix by an on-call mechanic.
Firefighters have labelled their vehicle fleet “old and unreliable” as news emerged of an Auckland fire truck being held together by wire.
New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) vice-president Martin Campbell said the high-reach ladder truck broke down at a fire call last night, with part of the exhaust bracket breaking off due to “wear and tear”.
“The on-call mechanic came last night and did an emergency repair,” he said.
“From 8pm last night to about 9am this morning, the truck was being held together by wire.”
“Our Auckland high-reach aerial relief vehicle has been in the workshop for repair,” the spokesperson said.
“We expect to have this relief aerial appliance returned to the fire station for operational service this afternoon, which will return Auckland to its normal number of high-reach aerials.”
Campbell said the repair was “a bit of Kiwi ingenuity” from a mechanic who repaired the truck with number 8 wire, but showed the ongoing issue firefighters were facing with “old and unreliable trucks”.
Last night, the damaged fire truck responded to multiple jobs, but these were mostly alarm activations, he said.
“If the truck had been called out to the North Shore or South Auckland, that wire could have broken and fallen off,” Campbell said.
“It would have meant the truck couldn’t be used in a fire.”