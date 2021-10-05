After three years, Havelock North's controversial 4G tower is up

Spark crews were seen putting up the controversial new cell tower on the corner of Durham Dr and Te Mata Rd in Havelock North on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

Spark's controversial 4G cell tower is finally up in Havelock North, nearly three years after construction work started.

The cell tower, located on the corner of Durham Dr and Te Mata Rd, was initially planned for 2019 but work was stalled following community backlash from about 120 residents.

Photographs taken from the site on Tuesday afternoon show the tower now installed atop a specially made street light.

Spark has been approached for further comment.

MORE TO COME