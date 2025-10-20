Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

After months in pain, Waikato girl recovers following rare German operation

RNZ
11 mins to read

Amelia up and about in Germany after surgery. Photo / Supplied

Amelia up and about in Germany after surgery. Photo / Supplied

By Venetia Sherson of RNZ

As her daughter got sicker and sicker, Maddy Turner’s quest for answers dragged on. Now she has them.

For almost six months as she camped next to her daughter’s hospital bed listening to her moaning in pain, her left leg twisted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save