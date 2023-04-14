Abdullah Baura pinned his victim down by the throat before raping her on her bed in a sleepout. Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and may be distressing.

A rapist who bought his young victim alcohol and drugs pinned her down by the neck, telling her he wasn’t finished when she tried to push him away during an assault.

Abdullah Baura was sent to jail for raping a 16-year-old twice and strangling her until she almost lost consciousness on one occasion.

Baura maintained his innocence, but was found guilty by a jury of two charges of sexual violation by rape and one of impeding breathing. He was found not guilty on a third charge of rape.

Baura was 22 at the time of the offending, and would take his victim for drives around the Port Hills and buy her alcohol and cannabis, the Christchurch District Court heard.

In July 2020, Baura, who has a fiancée in Afghanistan, pulled his car over on a street in Christchurch and draped a towel over the front seats for privacy.

He took his pants off and got into the backseat with his victim before pulling her pants off. He then held the teenager down and raped her, despite her trying to push him off and telling him to stop.

The following evening, Baura was with the victim in her sleepout after she had smoked some cannabis. She was tired, so lay down on the bed.

Baura began removing her clothing - she asked him what he thought he was doing and said she didn’t want to do that.

Baura then held his victim down by the throat, pinning her to the bed, and raped her. When she tried to push him away, he said he wasn’t finished.

During the hearing, one of Baura’s family members collapsed, perhaps from not knowing the true extent of his offending, Judge Paul Kellar suggested.

The public gallery was full of Baura’s family and supporters, many of whom spoke highly of him, the court heard.

Judge Kellar said it was inherent that Baura used force against his victim, particularly when he pinned her to the bed by her neck.

“Although your English was limited, there was no doubt that the victim told you to stop... there is also no doubt you would have understood that.”

The judge acknowledged Baura’s difficult upbringing outlined in a pre-sentence report.

Baura grew up in Afghanistan, where he lived in poverty and his family had constant concerns about the Taliban.

The court heard Baura saw “terrible” things during his youth and arrived in New Zealand under a refugee programme when he was 18.

The Christchurch mosque attacks had a significant impact on Baura, and he found it difficult to concentrate on anything after this.

Documents provided to the court said Baura denied any sexual activity with his victim and didn’t show any remorse. He had no previous convictions and was at low risk of re-offending.

Judge Kellar gave him discounts for personal circumstances, and his difficult upbringing, arriving at an end sentence of four years and six months’ imprisonment.