Police are concentrating their search for 18-year-old Daniel Kelly at Karioitahi Beach. Photo / Supplied

The search for missing teenager Daniel Kelly is continuing today after his vehicle was located on Karioitahi Beach near Waiuku yesterday.

Police said the 18-year-old was reported missing yesterday and this morning Police SAR personnel, along with LandSAR and Coastguard will search shoreline, coastal and bush areas in the Karioitahi Beach area.

“An aerial search of the waters off the beach will be conducted by Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft.

“Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Daniel or his small white dog in the area over the weekend or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately.”

Police are also looking to hear from anyone with information about his vehicle’s movements.

“It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims. If you can help, please call 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.”

A concerned family member posted to Facebook yesterday saying the area of the beach the car was found in had been cordoned off so search and rescue personnel with their dogs could search thoroughly.

The post also said Daniel’s dog had been located in his car, but he was nowhere to be found.

Daniel Kelly's silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.



