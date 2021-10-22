Aerial firefighting on hold after drone flies over Naenae blaze

Two helicopters are being used to battle a scrub fire in Lower Hutt. Photo / Twitter

Two helicopters are being used to battle a scrub fire in Lower Hutt. Photo / Twitter

A drone being flown near a vegetation fire in the hills above Naenae has forced Fire and Emergency to suspend their aerial firefighting operations.

Fire and emergency were called to the fire in Naenae near Wilkie Crescent just after 4pm.

Eleven crews are involved and helicopters were being use to fight the blaze.

Huge fire in Lower Hutt. pic.twitter.com/Z8f8mTJ4Xr — Amber Woolf (@WoolfA) October 22, 2021

There’s a massive fire on the hill above Naenae, starting to encroach on one of the few pockets of native bush that avoided being cleared a hundred years ago as well as peoples homes. Bring in the choppers! #lowerhutt pic.twitter.com/OoUIp05eT0 — Josh Galuszka (@joshgaluszkanz) October 22, 2021

However, incident Controller Jason Hill said the firefighting efforts have been interrupted by someone flying a drone above the area.

He's now pleading with people who have drones to avoid the area.

"We have had to suspend the aerial attack while the drone is in the air to ensure the safety of our pilots and crews."

Hill said ground crews are still working on the fire but there is a limited amount of daylight left for safe helicopter operations tonight.

No homes are currently under threat.