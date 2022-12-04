A discarded mask left on an Auckland street. Photo / Supplied

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) Complaints Board has upheld 20 complaints about a Voices for Freedom mail advertisement which discouraged mask use.

The board said the advertisement included “socially irresponsible” statements about mask use and an excerpt from the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Protection Framework) Order 2021, along with Ministry of Health examples of conditions qualifying for mask exemption status.

The Voices for Freedom Spring Mask Flyer included the text:

“Are we being Mask-winked? After 4+ jabs, mandates, lockdowns, isolating, and relentless mask-wearing we’re STILL catching it and passing it on”, “Is the joke on us? Are we that gullible or do Kiwis just love faceless oxygen deprivation? Be courageous! Take off your mask and claim your mask-exempt status NOW! Find out the truth about masks, your rights, and how our mask resources can help you at www:masksmatter.co.nz”.

In its recently released decision, the board said the advertisement was misleading and not socially responsible in the context of a global pandemic. The advertisement also raised issues of social responsibility and truthful presentation.

“Complainants were concerned the advertisement contained misleading information regarding mask use; the flyer was delivered where it was unwanted, it was distressing for those who have lost family members to Covid-19 or who are vulnerable to the disease, and it encouraged people to be dishonest, in order to qualify for mask exemption,” it noted.

The board said this information was also contrary to established health advice.

Voices for Freedom said they did not believe the ASA had jurisdiction over hand-delivered flyers and defended the advertisement, saying it was substantially a reprint of the original mask flyer, which was ruled not upheld.

VFF said each of the eight statements listed on the Spring Mask Flyer had been substantiated, information about this was available on their website. They referred to the following statement in the precedent decision “none of the six statements made in the advertisement were misleading because they had been adequately substantiated in the context of advocacy advertising”.

The advertiser said in introducing a new approach to ruling on Covid-19 advertisements, the board had created a situation where any advertising related to Covid-19 that goes against the Government narrative is unlikely to ever be considered socially responsible.

The ASA Complaints Board ruled the complaint upheld and the advertisement not to be used again.