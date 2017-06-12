A grim-sounding ad for a dairy farm assistant job in Milford has raised eyebrows at the mention there would be a drug test at the job interview - and that you'll share your room with rats.
The ad, placed in the Timaru Herald, calls for an assistant at a farm near Temuka. There is a similar ad underneath for a position in Rangitata which also mentions drug testing.
"Minimum wage pay rate, old house accommodation, drug testing at interview," the first advertisement states.
"Police vetting, no pets allowed, 3 years experience. Sometimes rodents get into the house, but only at night."