Advance New Zealand ordered to pull 'misleading' advertisement

Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika. Photo / Peter Meecham

Advance New Zealand has been ordered to pull advertising that falsely claims vaccines are mandatory under the law.

The Advertising Standards Authority says the party's ad was misleading and ordered them not to use it again.

The flyer in question promoted the party with the words "Vote Advance NZ to reclaim

NZ back for all the people" on pamphlet's cover.

Inside the flier, alongside photos of the co-leaders and the families, the party laid out what it would do "for you and our proud nation".

Advance NZ promised to "Stop the attack on Kiwi freedoms by removing laws that force mandatory testing, mandatory vaccinations, and forced entry into homes without a warrant".

The party claimed the action would be part of rebuilding New Zealand "back into a democracy".

Except, there is no law forcing mandatory testing or vaccines in New Zealand.

The ASA upheld a complaint against the misleading advertising and ordered it to be pulled.

"This is because the reference to mandatory vaccinations in the advertisement had not been substantiated and its use to support statements about Government overreach in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic was not socially responsible," the ASA wrote in its decision.

"The Board also noted the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in heightened fear about vaccination and the use of the unsubstantiated statement was likely to cause fear or distress without justification."

The ASA agreed that the ad implied that these laws were already in effect, and promised to remove them.

"The likely consumer takeout of the statement is there is current legislation

that authorises "forced mandatory testing, mandatory vaccinations, and forced entry into

homes without a warrant," the ASA found.

Advance NZ didn't respond to the ASA during its investigation.