Adrian Rurawhe supports changes to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe says he broadly supports the idea of Māori being able to switch rolls when they wish. Photo / Bevan Conley

Labour's Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe has backed Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer's call for Māori voters to be able to switch between the Māori and general roles with ease.

Currently, Māori voters enrolled on the general roll who wish to switch to the Māori roll can only do so once every five years - something Ngarewa-Packer labelled "cumbersome".

The Ministry of Justice is seeking submissions on the timing and frequency of the Māori electoral option, with submissions invited to be filed online before this Friday.

A small number of focus groups will then be conducted around the country later this month, to see how to resolve the issue.

Rurawhe said in his experience campaigning, there were often Māori voters who find themselves in a position where they aren't listed on the roll they would prefer.

"I think it would be more helpful if they were allowed to change. Unfortunately, the process of having the Māori option once every five years hasn't been as successful as it could have been," he said.

"We know that because come election time, we are always encountering people that are on one roll or the other and some of them claim they thought that had moved over to the roll they wanted."

The government is currently considering making the option to shift rolls available every three years, aligning with the electoral cycle, while the Electoral Commission has recommended that Māori voters should be able to change rolls at any time.

Rurawhe said it's his view that while the issue is particularly prevalent around election time, any voter wanting to make the switch should be permitted to do so when they please.

"I think it's probably more important in the time leading up to the election when people actually pay attention,"

"Personally, I think that [Māori should be able to switch] at any stage in the cycle.

"I support their right to participate in the election that they want to."

Whanganui-based National List MP Harete Hipango was approached for comment.