Kenny, the 1-year-old dog at Hamilton SPCA is described as a bright, bouncy and bubbly boy. Photo / Malisha Kumar
Every year, the SPCA is looking after over 30,000 animals from sick to vulnerable, injured and abused. The society’s Hamilton centre currently has about 100 animals in its care. One of them isa 1-year-old dog named Kenny.
Bright, bouncy, and a bubbly boy; That’s how Kenny is described after spending almost 50 days in the care of Hamilton SPCA, and ready to find his fur-ever home.
But when a member of the public found Kenny in Hamilton, he was unresponsive.
The centre’s manager Kyla Robb told Waikato Herald it was due to “acute toxicity”, meaning he ingested something harmful.
Kenny’s rescuers tried to help by bathing him but he remained unresponsive, so they called SPCA and he was transported to the vet via ambulance.
“He was completely ataxic, he couldn’t stand up and was barely awake. He was really down and just having a real big snooze ... you couldn’t even rouse him out of the state he was in,” Robb said.
“When I first saw Kenny, I didn’t even really meet him ... I saw him and patted him, but I couldn’t even wake him up, he was completely gone. Can you imagine a dog that you can’t wake up?
“He must’ve been wearing a collar, he has a bit of white staining underneath his neck. Someone must’ve owned him and whether someone did something to him then dumped him, we don’t know ... it’s awful.”
Although Kenny came into SPCA under horrible circumstances, Robb said he’s come a long way in recovery.
“He’s very obedient, I can imagine someone having a lot of fun doing obedience training with him, you can teach him tricks and he’s real responsive to wanting to do things.
“His goofiness and willingness to please, he just wants to hang out. He’s an active and go-getter fun dog.”
Kenny was a stray dog and Robb said wandering animals are council’s responsibility. SPCA gets involved only under certain special circumstances.
“His welfare was severely impacted, he needed treatment and the people who found him couldn’t drive him. If someone can’t drive and it’s neurological, or the dog can’t stand ... we’ll go and get it but it is council’s responsibility for wandering dogs.
“Kenny met our criteria of being injured and unhealthy. He was so poorly and someone had him and couldn’t bring him so we jumped in.”
Robb said Kenny is the perfect reminder for pet owners to keep a harm-free home.
“Let’s keep our animals safe at home and not let them get into anything toxic. Close children’s drawers, food pantries, and keep rubbish inside the bins. We need to keep these animals microchipped and safe.”