“He was completely ataxic, he couldn’t stand up and was barely awake. He was really down and just having a real big snooze ... you couldn’t even rouse him out of the state he was in,” Robb said.

Kenny is ready to find his fur-ever home. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“When I first saw Kenny, I didn’t even really meet him ... I saw him and patted him, but I couldn’t even wake him up, he was completely gone. Can you imagine a dog that you can’t wake up?

“He must’ve been wearing a collar, he has a bit of white staining underneath his neck. Someone must’ve owned him and whether someone did something to him then dumped him, we don’t know ... it’s awful.”

Although Kenny came into SPCA under horrible circumstances, Robb said he’s come a long way in recovery.

“He’s very obedient, I can imagine someone having a lot of fun doing obedience training with him, you can teach him tricks and he’s real responsive to wanting to do things.

“His goofiness and willingness to please, he just wants to hang out. He’s an active and go-getter fun dog.”

Kenny was a stray dog and Robb said wandering animals are council’s responsibility. SPCA gets involved only under certain special circumstances.

“His welfare was severely impacted, he needed treatment and the people who found him couldn’t drive him. If someone can’t drive and it’s neurological, or the dog can’t stand ... we’ll go and get it but it is council’s responsibility for wandering dogs.

“Kenny met our criteria of being injured and unhealthy. He was so poorly and someone had him and couldn’t bring him so we jumped in.”

Robb said Kenny is the perfect reminder for pet owners to keep a harm-free home.

“Let’s keep our animals safe at home and not let them get into anything toxic. Close children’s drawers, food pantries, and keep rubbish inside the bins. We need to keep these animals microchipped and safe.”

If anyone is interested in giving Kenny his fur-ever home, head to the SPCA Hamilton website.

There are about 100 animals in the care of SPCA in Hamilton and 17 of them are canines. Kenny makes the twelfth canine ready for adoption.

SPCA in Hamilton have around 100 animals in care. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

