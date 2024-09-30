“This suggests that a different approach to ADHD diagnosis and support could make a significant contribution to reducing addiction and substance harm,” Helm said.

One study found that young people with ADHD who received appropriate and timely medication had an 85% reduction in risk for developing a drug abuse problem compared with those who did not receive treatment.

However, ADHD diagnosis rates in New Zealand are low and the waiting list for assessment is long. A New Zealand study published in May said around 2.6% of the population could have ADHD, but just 0.6% were getting medication for the condition – indicating a significant treatment gap.

There was also stigma in New Zealand around giving stimulant medication to patients with a record of drug use, because of concerns they were more likely to abuse or “divert” it.

Overseas evidence told a different story, showing that stimulant medication did not act as a “gateway” to illicit drugs or abuse. Waiting until a person’s drug problem was resolved before treating ADHD was not best practice and could hinder their recovery. Where there were concerns that a person with both ADHD and a drug problem might abuse or divert medication, they could be offered alternative treatments such as long-acting stimulants, which did not carry the same risks.

There was no single reason for the links between ADHD and drug use. ADHD patients might use illicit drugs for self-medication or because of impulsivity or behavioural disinhibition. Undiagnosed patients also might be more likely to use methamphetamine or cocaine because they had a similar effect to some ADHD medications.

ADHD New Zealand spokesman Darrin Bull said the report highlighted how barriers to ADHD treatment could seriously affect people’s lives.

“Untreated ADHD can impact people’s relationships, their employment, and their mental health,” he said. “Add in a heightened risk of drug harm to that mix and you can see why we need to get serious about making support and treatment more accessible.”

The Drug Foundation report made a series of recommendations, including streamlined access to ADHD screening for individuals with substance abuse disorders, improved access to ADHD diagnosis, and funded access to long-acting stimulants.

Royal College of New Zealand General Practitioners (RNZCGP) medical director Dr Luke Bradford said some of these initiatives were under way. The RNZCGP was working with the Ministry of Health to change regulations to allow GPs to diagnose ADHD and prescribe medication. The college had hoped for this to happen by the end of the year, but it was now more likely to be mid-2025.

Pharmac plans to fund lisdexamfetamine (brand name Vyvanse), a slow-release stimulant, from December for ADHD patients. It is also reviewing the Special Authority rule which requires ADHD patients to get approval every two years to continue using stimulant medications – a move which could free up specialists to carry out more ADHD assessments.

The report said there was a limited understanding of the relationship between autism spectrum disorders and substance use, but that some patients might be at increased risk of harmful drug use or engage in problematic drinking.

