Two people have been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man at the Adelphi Motel in Taupo. Photo / NZME

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of Ryan Woodford earlier this year.

A 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were those arrested and charged, Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

Police were called to the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Sts about 6.30am on March 6 following a report a man had been injured.

Emergency services attended and first aid was administered, however, Woodford, 30, died at the scene.

He was originally from Pahiatua, had been living at the motel in central Taupō at the time.

The two men are due to appear in Taupō District Court tomorrow.

Livingstone thanked the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation.

"We'd like to acknowledge the public for the information we received, which contributed and assisted our team of detectives piecing together the events of that morning.

"I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result."

This investigation spanned several Police districts and involved a large number of staff members.

"From the initial attending uniform staff to the various investigators, both from Taupō and other stations across the district, I cannot speak more highly of their dedication, professionalism and tenacity to get to this point and hold those involved to account."

Police were unable to provide further information at this time as the matter is before the courts.