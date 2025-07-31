Advertisement
Adam Busby of Taranaki jailed for sexual connection with a 12yo whom he impregnated

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Adam Busby, 32, has been jailed for impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

A 32-year-old man invited a 12-year-old girl to his house and soon after she arrived, the pair went into his bedroom and had unprotected sex, resulting in her becoming pregnant.

Today, the girl, now 13, was in New Plymouth District Court, visibly pregnant, as the unborn baby’s father, Adam

