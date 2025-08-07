However, the parent of a child who attended NYT said the company’s statement, claiming the charges “do not relate” to Johnston’s time employed by the organisation, didn’t align with how parents recalled those years and his respective roles.
According to court documents, it’s alleged the offending occurred in Auckland between January 2017 and January 2021.
Screenshots and emails provided to the Herald by members of the theatre community appear to confirm Johnston was working at the company in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The parent said Johnston was “very well known” at the theatre group, then called National Youth Theatre Company.
Firstly he was involved as a performer, the parent alleged, then as a tutor for both major productions and holiday programmes.
One former NYT parent said yesterday’s response from the theatre company was disappointing.
The parent said their child was in classes where Johnston was present.
“I’ve had to have a pretty uncomfortable conversation with my daughter.”
They felt the organisation had handled the situation poorly.
“The theatre community and the parents I have met through NYT have been really wonderful ... At least we can lean on each other for that support.”
Another person who claims they performed with Johnston at NYT said they were disappointed by the organisation’s public response to this week’s revelations.
Even as a student, Johnston was prominent at the organisation, the person said.
They also claimed Johnston was employed by NYT during the years when the offending is alleged to have occurred.
“Theatre has to be, and is at its best, when it’s a safe place for everyone involved. Any individual, it doesn’t matter if they’re a fellow performer or in a position of power like a director, it’s unacceptable that you’re made to feel unsafe. And I really hate when that happens.”
Another person who said they had once performed alongside Johnston earlier told the Herald: “He performed in nearly every production they put on, and when he outgrew their age restrictions for their performances, he joined their creative team.”
They told the Herald Johnston had most recently worked internationally as an entertainer on cruise ships.
NYT chief executive James Doy told the Herald yesterday Johnston was not currently involved with the organisation.
“We want to be clear these charges do not relate to his time employed by our organisation.”
Today, he said: “The National Youth Theatre was asked by authorities to provide information relating to its students for the period between February 2016 and December 2018. During this time, Cole Johnston was a student, and he left NYT in June 2018.”
Doy said no concerns were raised with NYT during Johnston’s involvement there, and the organisation has not been asked to provide any further information.
“We are not privy to whether information has been sought in relation to any period later than December 2018 or during a time when Cole contracted with NYT.”
He said NYT has “rigorous policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our students and staff while they are in our care and undertake police checks on all staff members prior to confirming their employment with us”.