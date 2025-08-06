Active front brings rain and chilly temperatures to New Zealand this week

New Zealand is in for a drenching as an active front moves across the country for the remainder of the week, bringing an icy drop in temperature with it.

Multiple heavy rain watches are currently in place in the South Island before the fast-approaching dumping, which is likely to hit most Kiwis.

MetService said there’s a definitive cold change behind this front, but it is unlikely to become “a great snow-making event”.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer told the Herald rain is set to lash the South Island tomorrow, and the North Island can expect the wet weather to arrive from Friday morning.

The majority of it moves off the country by Friday evening but there will be a “very showery flow” into the weekend, Hillyer said.