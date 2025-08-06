Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Active front brings rain and chilly temperatures to New Zealand this week

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW weather for Wednesday, August 6th 2025. Video / Herald NOW

New Zealand is in for a drenching as an active front moves across the country for the remainder of the week, bringing an icy drop in temperature with it.

Multiple heavy rain watches are currently in place in the South Island before the fast-approaching dumping, which is likely to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save