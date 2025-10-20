“ACC staff are being disrespected, their voices are not being listened to, compounded by a pay offer that does not reflect cost of living pressures – they have had enough,” Fitzsimons said.

“Morale at ACC is at rock bottom – its leaders have not taken on board the damning findings in its culture review which showed that staff concerns were not being treated with respect.

“The latest decision to impose a new working from home rule of a minimum of three days in the office, without consultation or considering existing legal contracts smacks of the dysfunction at this critical organisation,” she said.

Fitzsimons said the PSA pushed to reach a settlement before Thursday’s strike, undergoing extensive bargaining with ACC while also going to facilitation at the Employment Relations Authority.

“These workers have the public right behind them as New Zealanders up and down the country know they are standing up for services they rely on,” she said.

“ACC workers play a vital role in the public health system – in their work on prevention, helping rehabilitate the injured and support thousands of New Zealanders every day to resume their normal lives, but like so many in the health system, this Government does not value their critical work.

“ACC needs to do better – and that means agreeing meaningful pay rises for poorly paid predominantly female workers and urgently fix the deep-seated culture problems.

“Like many others, by taking this action, our ACC members are telling the Government loud and clear that its priorities are all wrong. New Zealanders expect a well-funded health system that meets their needs today and tomorrow and one that values health workers.”