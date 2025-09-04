Advertisement
ACC review finds ‘gossipy’ culture and ‘very high-risk’ hiring practices

RNZ
3 mins to read

A 2025 audit concluded ACC’s culture is not “toxic” but identified unclear strategy, patchy leadership and a failure to consistently uphold public service standards. Photo / Supplied

An independent review of ACC’s culture has described a “gossipy” organisation with inconsistent behaviour among its leaders and “very high risk” hiring practices.

The review was commissioned by the ACC board in March after a series of news stories raising concerns about its culture and potential conflicts of interests regarding

