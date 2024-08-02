Abuse was rife at Pukeora Home for the Disabled in Hawke’s Bay: victims

Williams, who is based in Christchurch and a leading advocate for people living with disabilities, was on the Royal Commission’s Survivor Advisory Group of Experts. He hoped the report’s recommendations would be actioned as quickly as possible.
“We cannot wait - people are dying and more children are entering the care system.
“For disabled people, we need support and resources so that we, our whanau and communities can get on and build good lives without the state needing to dictate.”
Hawke’s Bay Today can now print Williams’ account of his five years living at the state-run Pukeora Home for the Disabled as a teenager during the 1970s.
Pukeora Sanitorium history
In 1918, a hill site near Waipukurau was chosen to build a sanatorium to care for soldiers returning from World War I with respiratory illnesses.
The Pukeora Sanatorium soon became a facility for the treatment of tuberculosis for the general public, given its high-up position and fresh air.
It was later turned into the Pukeora Home for the Disabled in the late 1950s.
The number of residents living with disabilities at the facility eventually declined and, in its later years, the facility took more of an emphasis on caring for people with serious head injuries. It closed in 1998.
The sprawling facility was bought by a private owner in 2000 and converted into a winery. It recently changed hands but remains a winery.
The Pukeora Trust operates at another site in Waipukurau caring for people with disabilities.
It is a charitable trust and has no affiliation to the state-run Pukeora Home for the Disabled, apart from taking on some of its remaining residents when it closed in the late 1990s.
“Pukeora was open slather for staff who sexually abused. Some of the staff were quite open about the abuse, like it was a badge of honour.
“I didn’t tell my parents about the abuse I was experiencing. I made the conscious decision to stay at Pukeora and not create turmoil in their lives.
“After all, they’d been promised I was only there until the end of my secondary education.
“I have excessive saliva and I dribble as a result. To fix this, they wanted to cut a gland through my ear to reduce or stop the saliva production.
“I went in to Palmerston North Hospital on the 22 or 23 December 1975. This meant I couldn’t go home for Christmas. It was the first time I had been in a medical hospital. I had no idea what to expect. It was the first time I had surgery.
“It was horrible, my ear was full of blood. Saliva is natural and necessary for living. The operation didn’t work.