Minister for Housing and Urban Development Dr Megan Woods. Photo / NZME

Much-needed public housing is on the way for Kāpiti thanks to the Government’s purchase of a large vacant plot of land at 59-69 Raumati Rd, Raumati Beach.

“This purchase [$10 million] will ultimately mean more families have a place to call home and demonstrates our commitment to resolving the housing challenges facing Kāpiti,” Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

“It is in the very early stages, but plans for the number and type of homes on the site are still being developed, with initial estimates indicating around 100 warm, dry homes could be delivered on the 4.636 hectare site.

“Historically there have been low levels of public housing in Kāpiti and a recent assessment conducted by the local council highlighted a significant shortfall of all types of housing across the district.

“It is clear that we need to take further steps to address housing in the region, and by tackling it now, we can prevent problems that will potentially compound and worsen in the coming years.

“Kāinga Ora will continue to work closely with Kāpiti District Council, local iwi and local residents on how best to make sure these homes support the local community and new residents.

“This announcement comes on the back of the Government’s recent delivery of two new Kāinga Ora homes for nearby Paraparaumu in October.”

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow said, “Through our work to better understand housing need over the last few years, we know that housing stress in Kāpiti is widespread and negatively impacting a range of wellbeing factors like education, community connectedness and employment.

“The need for a range of social housing solutions, particularly in the wake of Covid-19, far outpaces current supply locally.

“We are delighted that Kāinga Ora has recognised the need in our district and is investing in increasing the quality public housing supply.

“Housing is a complex issue and the success of this project can’t just sit with one organisation or sector though.

“Iwi, central and local government, the private sector, community housing providers and the community must all work together in partnership to develop solutions that work for Kāpiti.

“We look forward to working collectively on this opportunity with Kāinga Ora.”

Former councillor Rob McCann, who held the housing portfolio in the previous council, said, “The government purchase of land in Raumati is a really good outcome from the council’s housing strategy put in place early this year.

“A significant part of that strategy was housing needs assessment, which brought together the real life stories of housing deprivation in Kāpiti, and all the relevant statistics.

“Those stories and stats have created the business case for investment, and we’re seeing a government response which is very pleasing.

“While the housing team of Natasha Todd and Steve Flude that helped create the housing strategy have all moved on from council, the strategy is a live document with a range of work programmes that will benefit our community.

“Over the next three years, if the council follows through, we should see an independent housing entity set up, our senior housing reviewed and potentially shifted into that housing entity where intensification could mean additional senior housing.

“We should see a building programme in Ōtaki commence, and a number of private developments that council have supported move forward.

“All of these outcomes will help get the housing continuum working again.

“My hope is that despite the portfolio system being cancelled, this vital work will continue to be driven by the new council, and that the projected budget blowouts with projects like the Gateway and the Mahara Gallery operational costs don’t undermine the must-have projects that benefit our whole community.”



