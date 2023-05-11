Abbey Caves tragedy: Whangārei Boys’ board of trustees makes statement

The Whangārei Boys’ High board of trustees has extended its condolences to the whānau of Karnin Petera, who died during a school trip to the Abbey Caves. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Whangārei Boys’ High board of trustees has extended its condolences to the whānau of Karnin Petera, who died during a school trip to the Abbey Caves.

Petera’s family spoke of their anguish at the death of their “baby boy” earlier today, making his name public for the first time since he was swept away in floodwater on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we wish to inform you that our beautiful boy Karnin Ahorangi Petera has indeed tragically passed away during the unfortunate incident at the Abbey Caves,” a family member wrote online.

A man working nearby the caves recounted when a teacher did a headcount and realised Petera was missing, seeing the teacher break down in anguish.

The school board chairman, Andrew Carvell, this afternoon released a statement acknowledging the death of the Year 11 boy, saying he wrote it “with immense sadness”.

He said the board was supporting whānau, staff, students, and the wider school community “to help with the healing process”.

“We have a care plan in place to monitor the welfare of all students and staff, prioritising those most impacted by the event,” Carvell said.

“We are doing this by working closely with the Ministry of Education while seeking help and guidance from iwi and various agencies.

“We are providing access to counsellors for those who need additional support and this will remain in place for as long as it is required.”

Petera’s family member said he was lying in state surround by his whānau and friends.

“We would also like to extend a welcome to anyone else from the community who also loved our baby boy and want to pay their respects.”

He drowned after he and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves.

Search and rescue teams recovered the missing Year 11 student’s body on Tuesday night.

Friends and school peers of Petera have posted an outpouring of love for him on social media.

Petera was remembered as kind, often sharing his food with friends when they needed it.

“Even tho we ain’t brothers by blood, to me you will always be mine we will all miss your smile, your jokes and how kind you were, I love you.

“Fly high king,” one boy posted online.

Many of the school’s students and parents found out about the tragedy through social media.

“... He was so nice and positive and deserved much better praying for his justice,” said someone who knew the boy.

“I knew [the boy] in primary, he was such a nice boy and should of been able to live his life. The trip should never had gone forward with the weather,” a commenter wrote.

“That’s someone’s son, someone’s moko, someone’s friend. May he rest in peace.”

Petera’s wider whānau set up a Givealittle page to support the family facing a devastating loss.

The student’s whānau have thanked the emergency services and search and rescue teams involved in bringing their boy home.

A family member shared a message of thanks on a Facebook group.

“On behalf of the whānau, we cannot express how grateful we are to all those who were involved in helping us find and bring our baby boy back to us.

“Police, fire crew, search and rescue, medical crew and so much more.

“We all felt so supported and cared for throughout the entire process.

“Your tireless efforts and aroha will be with us forever.”

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said she knew there would be a lot of questions to answer, “but I am simply not in a position to provide answers at this early stage out of respect for the whānau”.

“It’s really important for me to let you know how devastated we are that one of our whānau have lost a much-loved and treasured son and brother. The impact of this tragedy is being felt widely amongst our school staff, students and community,” Gilbert-Smith said.