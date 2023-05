Abbey Caves near Whangarei where a rescue operation is underway as severe thunderstorms hit the area. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to reports for rescue assistance at Abbey Caves, Whangarei.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours are impacting the area and surface flooding has been reported.

Police are monitoring an incident on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, where it was reported a group was in difficulty, a spokesperson said.

“At this stage, Police will be assisting where required.”

- More to come