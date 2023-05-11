Tributes continue to flow in for Karnin Ahorangi Petera, whose body is lying in state at his home surrounded by all his whānau and friends. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Heartbroken family and friends of the Whangārei student who died during a school trip to Abbey Caves say he was a kind and “beautiful boy”.

Karnin Ahorangi Petera, a Year 11 student at Whangārei Boys’ High School, was swept away in floodwaters on Tuesday and his body recovered later that evening.

He is lying in state at his home surrounded by all his whānau and friends, a family member said.

“It is with deep sadness that we wish to inform you that our beautiful boy Karnin Ahorangi Petera has indeed tragically passed away during the unfortunate incident at the Abbey Caves,” the family member wrote online.

“We would also like to extend a welcome to anyone else from the community who also loved our baby boy and want to pay their respects.”

The family didn’t wish to comment further when contacted.

Petera will make his final journey to Te Karae Marae, 10km northwest of Kohukohu, at a date and time yet to be announced.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School student is believed to have drowned after he and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves.

Friends and school peers of Petera have posted an outpouring of love for him on social media.

“I am so sorry this happened to you Karnin. You were a beautiful boy, very humble and had the utmost respect for anyone and everyone you came across. I am heartbroken, Karnin,” a Far North woman posted.

“I have known you since you started school with my boy. I took you for cooking lessons, you came to my whare, we shared experiences at school camps and outings with other classes and you were always the most well-behaved student.

“Never had a bad word or nasty thought of anyone. Thoughts and prayers are going to you and your beautiful whānau. Rest in paradise Karnin,” she wrote.

Petera’s wider whānau set up a Givealittle page to support the family facing a devastating loss.

The student’s whānau has thanked the emergency services and search and rescue teams involved in bringing their boy home.

A family member shared a message of thanks on a Facebook group.

“On behalf of the whānau, we cannot express how grateful we are to all those who were involved in helping us find and bring our baby boy back to us.

“Police, fire crew, search and rescue, medical crew and so much more.

“We all felt so supported and cared for throughout the entire process.

“Your tireless efforts and aroha will be with us forever.”

Messages of tribute continue to be shared across the region.

“Whāngarei is here and we stand behind you & your whānau he was taken way too soon. Rest in love Karnin, I hope it’s warm and sunny for you up there,” a woman posted.

Another wrote: “My heart breaks for you all in this time. I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you all in such a difficult and shocking time. May God bring you peace (in time) and surround you with love and support as you grieve.”



