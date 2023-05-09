Emergency services at Abbey Caves where a student went missing. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rescuers are continuing the search this morning for a Whangārei student missing overnight after being swept away by floodwaters on a school caving trip.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School student disappeared after he and 14 of his Year 11 classmates accompanied by two teachers got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves yesterday.

The group was inside Organ Cave, described as canyon-like, when floodwaters hit shortly before 10.30am as heavy rain moved through the region.

Police launched a major rescue operation but failed to find the student before nightfall meaning heartbroken whānau had to wait until first light for the search to continue.

The Advocate understands that loved ones remained at the cordon well after dark.

Crews from Police Search and Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), and Fire and Emergency were back at the scene today.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said police would not speculate on what happened.

He said police understood that many people would be affected by the “tragic incident”.

A public outcry blasted the school for allowing the trip to go ahead despite the region being under an orange heavy rain warning. MetService had forecast 90mm of rain yesterday.

Parents posted online criticising the school’s “absolutely insane” decision.

Questions about why the outing was not called off remain unanswered, and intensified after Stuff revealed students were meant to be rock climbing but the forecast downpours forced the trip underground instead.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith broke her silence five hours after the student went missing. She had spent the day at the caves while rescuers worked to find the boy.

She said a “full and comprehensive” investigation would take place.

“But for now I have asked the WBHS community to stay united and provide support where required.”

Whangārei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith, far left, with police at Abbey Caves. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Gilbert-Smith said the current focus was on supporting whānau, staff and students involved as well as the wider school community with help from iwi and other agencies.

The Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team is supporting the school, and family liaison officers and Victim Support have put measures in place to assist the student’s whānau.

Students from the outdoor education class were taken back to the school for further medical treatment and were reunited with their anxious parents waiting outside the main building.

Gilbert-Smith said her thoughts and aroha were with everyone concerned, “especially the whānau of the young person who is missing”.

An aunt of the missing boy has called for prayers from the community to help find her “lost” nephew.

The boy’s father was seen arriving at the scene yesterday, visibly upset. Another person, thought to be whānau, embraced him in a lengthy hug.

The chairman of the school’s board, Andrew Carvell, told Stuff Gilbert-Smith had notified him about the boy’s disappearance and the school’s thoughts were with the family.

“It’s a very traumatic situation for [those] involved. We’re hoping for a positive outcome. We anticipate there are going to be questions. I think those questions are reasonable questions to ask.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the council was “deeply concerned” about the events at Abbey Caves.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved.”

Talking to RNZ’s Checkpoint yesterday, the mayor would not be drawn on whether it was appropriate for the school to take students to the cave when bad weather was predicted.

“That’s not something that I can really comment on. This is something the school really needs to go through and discuss with the families.”

He said the caves were not staffed.

“They are a natural wilderness area open for all to visit. To the best of our knowledge, we have not had a situation like this at the caves before.

“Whenever an event like this occurs, in any environment, multiple organisations are involved in investigations. We will be taking part to identify any areas for change. In the meantime, our thoughts go out to everyone involved.”

Abbey Caves is prone to flash flooding, according to the Whangārei District Council website. Yesterday’s rainfall flooded the area, turning small streams into rivers.

To access Organ Cave, people must climb down large rocks and boulders and a torch is needed to be able to see within its limestone walls.

Gilbert-Smith kept the school open on Wednesday to help maintain a sense of routine for staff and students, for whom support would be available.