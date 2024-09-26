Karnin Petera, whose nickname was Tino.

A full day has been set aside for the Monday sentencing and several people, including Karnin’s parents, intend to read victim impact statements.

Born in Whangārei, Karnin attended Hora Hora Primary and Whangārei Intermediate School before starting at Whangārei Boys’ High.

Nicknamed Tino because of his enthusiastic approach to life, he was fluent in te reo and loved basketball, working out at the gym, playing pool, board games and hanging out with friends, as well as water sports such as surfing, body boarding and diving.

His body was recovered by a search and rescue team more than 10 hours after he was swept away.

He was farewelled at Paa Te Oro Marae near Kohukohu, and buried next to his grandmother.

The school had carried out a risk assessment for the trip that stated Abbey Caves were “prone to flooding” in heavy rain.

Karnin Petera died after being swept away while on a school trip to Abbey Caves in May last year. Photo / RNZ

The assessment recommended postponing the trip if water levels were too high.

However, the trip went ahead despite Northland being under a MetService orange heavy rain warning at the time. A severe thunderstorm warning had also been issued for parts of Whangārei.

The caves 5km northwest of Whangārei’s city centre have been closed to the public since.

When the charges were first laid, Whangārei Boys’ High principal Karen Smith sent a letter to parents saying: “Our thoughts remain with the whānau of Karnin Petera, his friends, our school whānau, the wider Whangārei community and everyone who has been touched by this tragedy.”

Smith said the school had worked closely with WorkSafe throughout the investigation, and had developed and implemented new outdoor education policies after the tragedy.

