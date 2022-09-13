Abandoned building at MIT Ōtara on fire

A fire has broken out at MIT Ōtara.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls of a fire in an abandoned teaching block at MIT, according to communications shift manager Colin Underdown.

The building was "well involved" in the fire when Fenz arrived, triggering a second alarm.

Fenz initially received reports someone was still inside the building, however it could not be confirmed.

Underwood said there was a potential asbestos risk, however, the risk is small as there has been "minimal" smoke from the fire.