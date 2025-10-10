Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Aakash Aakash of Wellington jailed for sexually assaulting woman, and lewd public acts

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wellington chef Aakash Aakash has been sent to prison for the sexual offending. Photo / Catherine Hutton.

Wellington chef Aakash Aakash has been sent to prison for the sexual offending. Photo / Catherine Hutton.

WARNING: This story details sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers

A man has failed to convince a judge that mental illness contributed to the lewd acts he committed on public transport while on bail for sexually assaulting a woman.

Wellington chef Aakash Aakash came to the police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save