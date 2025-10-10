Aakash’s lawyer, Zachary Meehan, urged the judge not to send his client to jail, highlighting his client’s lack of previous convictions, remorse, guilty plea, and efforts at rehabilitation.
He emphasised that his client had tried to seek help for his alcohol addiction, but because he was on bail, there were limited options.
But Judge Sainsbury wasn’t convinced that a community-based sentence would work, noting Aakash’s lack of family support and extensive network of friends.
Aakash’s flat was small, which wouldn’t help his recovery, he said.
Taking into account Aakash’s steps at rehabilitation, remorse, background, and previous good character, the judge arrived at a sentence of 27 months’ jail, saying it was important to ensure there were no further victims in the future.
The judge ordered that the three reports prepared for sentencing be provided to the Parole Board, in the hope that they would allow him to get alcohol rehabilitation upon his release from prison.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.