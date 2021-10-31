A warning against hiring an unregistered builder

The Registered Master Builders Association is reporting wait times for construction work well into next year, due to Covid-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Photo / 123rf

The Registered Master Builders Association is reporting wait times for construction work well into next year, due to Covid-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Photo / 123rf

Construction leaders are warning people to avoid the temptation of hiring an unregistered builder as long wait times loom for jobs around the home.

The Registered Master Builders Association is reporting wait times for construction work well into next year, due to Covid-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.



But Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly says it's worth the wait, and people should steer clear of anything or anyone that seems too good to be true.



"People shouldn't be rushed into something just because they've found someone who's available, they need to check who the person is, whether they're qualified and if others have used them."

"There's a real danger in hiring someone unqualified or unregistered to do important work around the home and it can have a massive impact over time."

Master Builders CEO David Kelly said people should avoid anything or anyone that seems too good to be true. Photo / Supplied

Kelly said people need to really think about how important the work is.

"If the person or company belongs to a membership group like Master Builders, that's often a good indicator of how serious they are about their business."

"Anything to do with the structure of the home or its weathertightness, it's a requirement under the Building Act for it to be done by someone who is licensed"

The warning comes as police investigate a Wellington "handyman", who allegedly defrauded thousands of dollars off at least seven people in the region.

The man is alleged to have received deposits for work, but then either failed to complete the work or never turned up.

The Herald spoke to seven of his alleged victims.

One of them, Anna du Plessis, alleges the man took a $2600 deposit to build an office in her Aotea house, then never showed up.

"We've been here four years and absolutely love it, we've never been scammed by anybody and didn't really think people would.

"He rang with a quote of $2600 and said that it would take around two weeks. Stupidly I paid it, and that's the last we heard from him."

Kristine Ford said she paid a $2133 deposit to the man to redo the roof on her home in Miramar, but then never heard from him.

"I feel like I was preyed on, to be honest. As soon as I paid the deposit I realised I should have checked all the paperwork.

"I was so excited and had been saving for a couple of months. It all sounded completely legitimate at the time."

The Herald has contacted the man numerous times but he has not responded.

A police spokesperson said with available construction workers being in short supply, people need to be cautious.

"Police would like to remind everyone to take extra vigilance when arranging work to be done at your private address.

"We recommend that anyone who is seeking a handyman or is approached with offers, to check they are legitimate and qualified before letting them do work around your property."

They said people need to do a bit of their own detective work.

"You can check their credentials by checking for a listing in the phone book or doing a Google search. You can also phone the relevant trades group or association.

"Make sure you obtain a quote for the work first and consider getting other quotes before going ahead with the work. Remember, if you have any concerns, you can decline the offer.