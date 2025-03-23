In what Lichtwark may consider a stroke of luck, a technical glitch in the court on the day of his trial resulted in none of it being recorded or transcribed, leaving a senior court with no choice but to overturn his conviction.
According to the High Court judgment released this month, Litchtwark’s judge-alone trial was held in the Kaikōura District Court in October last year before Judge Mark Callaghan.
Police submitted Lichtwark defended himself in a “perfectly able manner” and did not appear adversely affected by illness.
However, it was acknowledged “there was an episode” where Lichtwark was heard making “loud vomiting noises” in the bathroom.
Justice Boldt said that without a medical certificate or any other proof of Covid-19, such as a test, the judge was entitled to decline the adjournment application.
“Similarly, in the absence of evidence showing Mr Lichtwark was so incapacitated by illness that he was unable to present a meaningful defence, the fact he was unwell would not by itself lead an appellate court to conclude a miscarriage of justice had arisen.”
However, Justice Boldt said the problem in considering Lichtwark’s appeal was that there was a technical failure in the court on the day he was tried.
Because the hearing was not recorded or transcribed, the judge’s adjournment ruling, notes of evidence, and the reason Lichtwark’s evidence was rejected could not be provided to the High Court, meaning the decision on appeal could not be scrutinised.
“Although that failure is no one’s fault, I cannot simply assume the notes of evidence would confirm Mr Lichtwark conducted his defence without apparent difficulty, or that the judge had a clear basis to reject Mr Lichtwark’s evidence and find the charge proved,” Judge Boldt found.
“On their face the grounds of appeal are weak, but Mr Lichtwark is still entitled to ask the court to rule on them.”
Police confirmed that without a formal record of the hearing they were not in a position to contest the appeal or to argue the conviction should stand.
“It follows a miscarriage of justice has arisen, and the appeal must be allowed,” Justice Boldt ruled.
While Litchwark’s conviction was overturned, the judge directed a new trial should take place.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.