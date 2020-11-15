Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A solution to pandemic hunger, eyeballs and all

6 minutes to read

Grouper heads being collected from a commercial fishing company in Auckland, New Zealand, last month. Photo / Cornell Tukiri, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Serena Solomon

A Māori community centre in New Zealand is distributing bags of donated fish heads to families in need. But it's more than just charity; it's a model for reducing food waste.

Leo Mulipola found a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.