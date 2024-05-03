“There’s a whole world out there, right outside your window. You’d be a fool to miss it.” These words by Swedish writer Charlotte Eriksson are like a mission statement for the Nasa Earth Observatory (EO).

The Yukon River Delta spreads out across a vast tundra plain in southwest Alaska. Photo / Nasa

Twenty-five years ago, America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) launched its Earth Observatory website, sharing more than 18,000 image-driven stories of our planet from a new perspective. Subjects range from environmental issues to land use, from climate change to natural disasters and even just amazing stories of natural processes occurring around the globe.

Polar mesospheric clouds during one of 16 sunsets observed on the International Space Station each day. These high-altitude clouds are formed by water vapour freezing into ice crystals in the mesosphere at about -130C. Photo / Nasa

Albert Einstein wrote, “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” The Nasa Earth Observing System of polar-orbiting and low-inclination satellites allow us to examine the land surface, biosphere, atmosphere and oceans to gain a better understanding of the systems and processes of nature, enabling an understanding of the Earth as an integrated system.

An unusual view of Lake Mackay, Australia's fourth-largest lake, on the border of Western Australia and the Northern Territory in September 2010. Lakes like Mackay fill infrequently via seasonal rainfall running off through minor drainage channels. Photo / Nasa

As almost an added extra, the images recorded by satellites and astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) are beautiful and surprising and could easily feature in a top gallery, proving Andy Warhol’s observation that “land really is the best art”.

Views of aurora borealis, or the northern lights, from the International Space Station in September 2017. Photo / Nasa

The other-worldly view these images provide build a picture over time of our changing world, sometimes suggesting alarming phenomena that we would do well to recognise and act upon.

These beautiful pictures are a reminder of how powerful and yet fragile this amazing planet is and should prompt us to heed the words of the eminent Canadian scientist Carl Sagan, “Preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.”