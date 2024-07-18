In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear high schools defy ministry orders, Darlene Tana’s future in Parliament and why more Kiwi couples are opting to elope.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Auckland man after officers found more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of cannabis in his car when they pulled him over for driving without his headlights on.

During the traffic stop, in Flat Bush at 9.30pm yesterday, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the man’s car, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

“Police staff invoked a search for drugs and located several large sacks of packaged cannabis in the rear of the vehicle,” Bright said.

Police found 65kg of cannabis in the car. It was split up into smaller bags. Police also found “a large quantity” of cash.