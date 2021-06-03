A motorcyclist has died after a serious Christchurch crash at busy intersection

The motorcyclist involved in the crash on the intersection of Riccarton Road and Hansons Lane has died. Photo / NZH

A motorcyclist has died after a crash at a busy Christchurch intersection.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Riccarton Road and Hansons Lane just before 7am.

A car was also involved in the crash.

A police investigation is underway - with the Serious Crash Unit examining the scene.

Diversions are in place, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency traffic data, many of the roads surrounding the intersection were showing signs of significant traffic congestion just after 9am.