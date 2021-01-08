Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

A mother's story: Diagnosing my daughter's dyslexia

6 minutes to read

Julie Clothier's daughter, who has dyslexia, was read to from 10 weeks old. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Julie Clothier

When journalist and mother Julie Clothier found out her daughter was struggling to learn to read she discovered just how challenging the New Zealand education system is when dealing with dyslexia.

As soon as I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.