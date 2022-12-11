Kamal Reddy is serving a life sentence for killing Pakeeza Yusuf and her daughter, Jojo. Photos / Supplied

For nearly eight years Auckland woman Pakeeza Yusuf and her 3-year-old daughter, Juwairiyah “Jojo” Kalim, lay covered by stone and mud on Auckland’s North Shore.

They were murdered as they slept in late 2006 but for many years nobody knew about their grisly fate.

A decade later in 2016, Kamal Gyanendra Reddy was found guilty of their murder by a jury.

A six-month undercover police operation drew a confession from him on October 14, 2014, where he admitted to strangling Yusuf with the cord of an electric iron, and smothering Jojo to cover up his ghastly offending.

Pakeeza Yusuf and her daughter Jojo are believed to have been murdered in December 2006 or January 2007. Photo / Police





The case was shocking and when the inner workings of the police operation to nab the killer were finally revealed, Kiwis were astonished.

Today Herald podcast A Moment In Crime looks back at the murders of Yusuf and Jojo, what their killer did and why - and how he went undetected for so many years before his vile actions were uncovered.

This episode of A Moment In Crime references violence towards a child domestic violence - if you need help, or have concerns about someone else, please scroll down for a list of crisis and support agencies.

