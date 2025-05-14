This month’s episode of the Herald podcast A Moment In Crime tells the story of one of New Zealand’s most controversial legal cases – and miscarriages of justice.
In 1992, Christchurch Civic Creche childcare worker Peter Ellis was accused of a raft of bizarre child sex offences, including sodomising children, forcing them to eat his faeces, urinating on them, suspending them in cages, taking them on terrifying trips of abuse through tunnels, ceilings and trapdoors.
Other children reportedly claimed they were forced into a steaming hot oven or buried in coffins.
In today’s episode of A Moment In Crime, host and senior journalist Anna Leask discusses the story of Peter Ellis – who he was, how he came to be at the centre of a national sex abuse scandal and why he was finally exonerated.
Episodes of A Moment In Crime are usually released monthly and, so far, Leask has covered more than 60 cases, including the murders of Grace Millane, Scott Guy, Austin Hemmings, Carmen Thomas, Karen Aim; the deaths of the Kahui twins; the Christchurch mosque attack and the historic Heavenly Creatures murder; the case of Lauren Dickason who was jailed for murdering her three young daughters soon after emigrating to New Zealand; and the massacres at Raurimu and Aramoana.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for just under 20 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz