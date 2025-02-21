But a man who spent seven years immersed in Shen Yun claimed that behind the marketing hype is a controlling and manipulative organisation, where young performers are “used”.

“They’re using us as free labour around the world to make money. I think that is the definition of human trafficking,” he said.

The man, who feared a backlash and asked to remain anonymous, claimed he was deprived of access to medical care while under Shen Yun’s control – allegations that have been denied by the organisation.

Michael Morrah talking to a former Shen Yun dancer who claims the company is exploiting and mistreating its performers.

“I did not see a doctor or a single pill of medicine whatsoever. Inevitably you’ll get sick, or you get injured, but you were never treated,” he said.

Shen Yun’s conductor Ying Chen rejected such claims, saying she believed that the Chinese Communist Party was behind the Herald’s source coming forward.

“We are confident that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) well-documented campaign to malign and silence us has led to these allegations,” she said.

The Herald’s source, who lives in Auckland, denied any links to the CCP.

He said he felt “tortured” by the gruelling training regime, claiming there were no public holidays and pay was irregular.

He claimed he and others would be belittled publicly in front of their peers if they made minor mistakes or stepped out of line.

Advertisements for the Shen Yun dance show outside the Aotea Centre’s Kiri Te Kanawa Centre in Auckland.

“I feel like it’s important for people to know what this performance is really about, what’s really hidden behind the curtains,” he said.

He said he’d “sometimes” get between $100 and $500 a month for his contribution to the production which tours globally.

He’s not alone in his concerns. The New York Times has run a series of articles alleging young performers were emotionally abused, exploited and left with untreated injuries.

New York labour inspectors are investigating. The publication has also reported Shen Yun is being scrutinised over possible visa fraud.

‘Grossly distorted allegations’

Shen Yun conductor Ying Chen has hit back at allegations made by the Herald's source saying the Chinese Communist Party is behind the allegations. Photo / Supplied

Shen Yun’s conductor Ying Chen sent the Herald a statement, saying the allegations were “grossly distorted”.

She said Shen Yun has a long-established relationship with a medical centre near the group’s New York headquarters, and a physician visits performers weekly.

“Our artists receive treatment for the full gamut of issues typically faced by aspiring and professional dancers, from minor strains and tendonitis to more severe injuries such as ACL tears,” she said.

She said Shen Yun dancers choose to make a high degree of physical and mental commitment, but “on most days” during tours, dancers get 10 to 12 hours rest.

Shen Yun's conductor has hit back against claims made by the Herald's source.

The Herald’s whistle-blower said contact outside the dance group’s headquarters was limited, and personal smartphones weren’t allowed.

He claimed that phone calls he did make to his parents were monitored by seniors in the group to make sure “you say everything that you’re supposed to say”.

Most Shen Yun performers attend affiliated Fei Tian College and its sister school Fei Tian Academy of Arts.

Chen said all students who attend these schools get full scholarships and are issued with phones on arrival, and that students have passports taken for “safekeeping”, which was best practice at any boarding school, she said.

Chen said students who attend Fei Tian institutions get full scholarships, and on top of this Shen Yun has both salaried professional and student dancers.

She did not specify whether all performers are paid salaries, but noted all flights, food and accommodation while on tour is funded by Shen Yun.

“Artists stay at hotels rated 3-star or above and all meals at theatre are catered.”

Shen Yun conductor Ying Chen claims a "small number" of performers have grown resentful about their time in the production.

Chen referred to the production as a thriving “global phenomenon”, but accepted the organisation was not perfect.

“We know that listening to our community and seeking ways to improve the lives of our artists and staff are vital components to the health of our organisation.”

Chen suggested the Herald’s source was among a small number of performers who grew resentful after not being in the spotlight enough, or because they didn’t make the cut artistically.

Who runs Shen Yun?

Li Hongzhi is the founder and leader of the Chinese spiritual movement known as Falun Gong.

The Shen Yun dance show is an offshoot of religious movement Falun Gong which was banned in China in 1999.

The Chinese Government, which led a brutal crackdown on Falun Gong practitioners, has labelled the movement an evil cult – an assertion rejected by followers.

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, was founded by Li Hongzhi who fled to New York during the crackdown and established the group’s headquarters – known as Dragon Springs – on the outskirts of New York City.

Shen Yun dancers train at the sprawling Falun Gong headquarters, which is surrounded by security guards and CCTV cameras.

All Shen Yun dancers adhere to Falun Gong which is described on the group’s New Zealand website as an “advanced cultivation practice” associated with Buddhism and follows the principles of truthfulness, compassion and forbearance.

Spiritual group Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, participating in a Christmas Parade in the Whangārei suburb of Kamo.

Falun Gong practitioners are sometimes seen peacefully meditating in public parks around the country.

Li Hongzhi, known to followers as “master”, has courted controversy for his often-bizarre public statements.

Falun Gong founder Li Hongzhi poses for a portrait in his home on July 28, 1999 in New York city.

According to a speech he made in 1998, Hongzhi believes aliens are preparing to replace humans. He spoke of the dangers of mixed-race people and homosexuality which he said, “damage human society’s moral code”.

During a lecture in Sydney, he downplayed the importance of medicine and surgical intervention.

Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.