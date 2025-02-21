A former Shen Yun performer claims the organisation’s business model resembles “human trafficking” with punishing hours and low pay.
Shen Yun’s conductor Ying Chen denies the allegations, attributing them to a campaign by the Chinese Communist Party.
New York labour inspectors are investigating Shen Yun for possible visa fraud and alleged exploitation of performers.
A former performer for a global dance troupe touring New Zealand has likened the organisation’s business model to “human trafficking” with dancers’ passports taken and little pay for punishing hours.
New York-based Shen Yun, which has live performances at the Aotea Centre’s Kiri Te Kanawa Centre in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, markets itself as an unmissable spectacle that celebrates Chinese culture before harsh communist rule.
The organisation’s website has glowing reviews from notable figures, including Academy Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett, who is quoted as calling the performance “exquisitely beautiful”.
“Our artists receive treatment for the full gamut of issues typically faced by aspiring and professional dancers, from minor strains and tendonitis to more severe injuries such as ACL tears,” she said.
She said Shen Yun dancers choose to make a high degree of physical and mental commitment, but “on most days” during tours, dancers get 10 to 12 hours rest.
The Herald’s whistle-blower said contact outside the dance group’s headquarters was limited, and personal smartphones weren’t allowed.
He claimed that phone calls he did make to his parents were monitored by seniors in the group to make sure “you say everything that you’re supposed to say”.
Most Shen Yun performers attend affiliated Fei Tian College and its sister school Fei Tian Academy of Arts.
Chen said all students who attend these schools get full scholarships and are issued with phones on arrival, and that students have passports taken for “safekeeping”, which was best practice at any boarding school, she said.
The Shen Yun dance show is an offshoot of religious movement Falun Gong which was banned in China in 1999.
The Chinese Government, which led a brutal crackdown on Falun Gong practitioners, has labelled the movement an evil cult – an assertion rejected by followers.
Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, was founded by Li Hongzhi who fled to New York during the crackdown and established the group’s headquarters – known as Dragon Springs – on the outskirts of New York City.
Shen Yun dancers train at the sprawling Falun Gong headquarters, which is surrounded by security guards and CCTV cameras.
All Shen Yun dancers adhere to Falun Gong which is described on the group’s New Zealand website as an “advanced cultivation practice” associated with Buddhism and follows the principles of truthfulness, compassion and forbearance.
Li Hongzhi, known to followers as “master”, has courted controversy for his often-bizarre public statements.
According to a speech he made in 1998, Hongzhi believes aliens are preparing to replace humans. He spoke of the dangers of mixed-race people and homosexuality which he said, “damage human society’s moral code”.
During a lecture in Sydney, he downplayed the importance of medicine and surgical intervention.
