Love interrupted: The surfer, the florist and the Pike River Mine tragedy

15 minutes to read
By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

When the yellow wreaths are laid for the 10th anniversary of the Pike River Mine tragedy, many will have been created by a Greymouth florist whose husband was one of the 29 men killed. Cloe

