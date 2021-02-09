A child is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Waikanae

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3pm today. Photo / File

A child is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Kāpiti Coast.

The incident happened in Waikanae just before 3pm today.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said a person under the age of 18 and a vehicle were involved.

She said two ambulances and a helicopter responded.

The child was initially reported as being in a critical condition and has now been airlifted to hospital, she said.

A police spokesperson said the child's condition has since been deemed serious, rather than critical.

Police were on the scene speaking with the driver of the vehicle.