A child is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Waikanae

A child is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Kāpiti Coast.
The incident happened in Waikanae just before 3pm today.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said a person under the age of 18 and a vehicle were involved.
She said two ambulances and a helicopter responded.
The child was initially reported as being in a critical condition and has now been airlifted to hospital, she said.
A police spokesperson said the child's condition has since been deemed serious, rather than critical.
Police were on the scene speaking with the driver of the vehicle.