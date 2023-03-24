A car for a colleague: Te Whatu Ora staff band together to help one of their own

Ruben Simon with Renee Woolston and her children Cassie-Reign and Ava-Leigh in front of the newly purchased car. Photo / Supplied

Waiohiki resident Renee Woolston was one of the many residents in the devastated settlement who lost everything when Cyclone Gabrielle flooding tore through Hawke’s Bay.

But thanks to her colleagues at Te Whatu Ora, who banded together to help buy her a new car, she’s now able to regain more independence for herself and her whānau.

Woolston, a solo mum of two, woke at 5am on Tuesday, February 14, to find water lapping at the bed of her rental property.

“I could smell sewage, it was very scary. I was just thankful my children had both woken in the night and were sleeping in bed next to me. Soon the water was up to my hips,” she said.

Luckily, her landlord, who lived nearby, helped her and the children navigate through the rising flood waters to get to higher ground.

“There was no time to get anything. We lost all our belongings and my car, which I depended on greatly.”

Ruben Simon, Te Whatu Ora logistics and cold chain immunisation team member, said as soon as he heard his colleague’s story, he wanted to offer help.

“My wife Fiona and I invited her and the girls over for dinner and hot showers and when we heard the details about what had happened to her, we were shocked.

“Later that night, my wife and I discussed what we could do, knowing how important it would be to replace her vehicle, so life could continue in some form of normality.”

He said he didn’t want to see Woolston end up not being able to work through no fault of her own.

“I think no matter what happens to you in life, you just have to keep going. However, we all need a little help sometimes and, if you are in a position to help someone else out, you should.”

After reaching out to his own family and friends overseas and in New Zealand, Simon put the call out to the Te Whatu Ora team, who help contribute more than $8500.

He then found a suitable vehicle, and had enough funds left over to cover insurance, an AA membership, as well as some petrol vouchers.

“The seller of the vehicle even put new tyres on the car, changed the oil and got a new WOF after hearing Renee’s story. People were so generous.”

Woolston said she was blown away by the gesture and was incredibly thankful to her colleagues and to Simon for organising the car.

“I am very blessed and so grateful for the generosity and aroha shown by Ruben, Fiona and all my colleagues.

“What an amazing community we are lucky to be part of.”