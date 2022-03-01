Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A Capital Letter: Wellington mayor's leadership on the protest better late than never

5 minutes to read
Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

OPINION:

Wellington mayor Andy Foster has a reputation for being late to the party - and the protest that has been raging at Parliament is no exception.

His lack of leadership has been disappointing, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.