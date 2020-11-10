Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A Capital Letter: Shelly Bay is the anchor around Wellington iwi's neck

5 minutes to read

Shelly Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

Wellington correspondent Georgina Campbell today begins a fortnightly column which looks closely at issues in the capital.

OPINION

It's astounding the number of people who are trying to control what local iwi do on a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.