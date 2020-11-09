Covid 19 coronavirus: Grant Robertson on the state of the economy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is being quizzed on the country's economy.

The Deputy Prime Minister is on Newstalk ZB with Mike Hosking at 7.35am.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister said she would be asking the Ministry of Social Development to make do an audit on companies that had taken the wage subsidy offer over the last few months.

That was on the back of companies such as Fulton Hogan, which took up the offer of a wage subsidy then went on to make a huge profit.

"There is a moral question here," Ardern said.

Community cases

The Otorohanga College hostel and the Kawhia Hotel hotel closed yesterday after a positive Covid-19 case potentially exposed members of the community on a flight.

The small towns of Otorohanga and Kawhia were now on high alert after learning about the flight.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the casual contact was on the same flight as an infected Defence Force staffer and went to a meeting in Kawhia.

They had been feeling unwell. But his test results came back negative yesterday afternoon.

On Friday, health officials confirmed a Defence Force worker from the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland had tested positive for the virus.

A second worker tested positive after meeting with them on Wednesday. That person caught a flight from Auckland to Wellington the next evening.

The person was in Auckland Airport's Domestic terminal from 5.30–7.45pm on the Thursday evening before flying to Wellington.

Other locations visited were:

• Avis Car Rental, Auckland Airport: 5–5.15pm, Nov 5

• Orleans Chicken & Waffles, Auckland Airport: 5.30–7pm, Nov 5

• The Gypsy Moth, Auckland Airport: 7–7.15pm, Nov 5

• Hudsons, Auckland Airport: 7–7.15pm, Nov 5

• Little Penang, The Terrace, Wellington: 1.15–3.45pm, Nov 6.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the relevant timeframes is being considered a Covid-19 "casual contact" with a low risk of exposure, the Ministry of Health says.